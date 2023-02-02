Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equitable by 20.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Equitable by 93.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,768,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Equitable by 17.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,794,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,225 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Equitable by 1,898.0% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,155,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,586 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of EQH opened at $32.28 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

