Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Caterpillar Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Caterpillar in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $15.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.76.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $249.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

