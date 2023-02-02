Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NuStar Energy L.P.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for NuStar Energy in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $413.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.11 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 121.01% and a net margin of 11.29%.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.93. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $18.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 432.43%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

