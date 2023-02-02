Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.38). The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $18.93 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at $922,796.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,372 shares of company stock valued at $342,038 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

