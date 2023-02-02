Ergo (ERG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $994,814.68

Ergo (ERG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Ergo has a market capitalization of $117.54 million and $994,814.68 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00007492 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,984.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.04 or 0.00421255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.82 or 0.00745547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00094119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.00575496 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00182144 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,408,559 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

