Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL traded down $9.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,782. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $324.70.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $634,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.