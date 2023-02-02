Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 2% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $22.41 or 0.00094201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and $205.63 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,788.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000400 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.77 or 0.00423608 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.73 or 0.00747127 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014110 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.43 or 0.00573517 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001037 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00182984 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00200222 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,229,616 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
