Evan Yu Sells 10,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) SVP Evan Yu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $955,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Evan Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50.

Diodes Stock Up 2.3 %

DIOD stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.47. The company had a trading volume of 288,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,718. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.10 million. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Diodes from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Further Reading

