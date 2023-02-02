Evercore ISI Lowers Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $138.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $144.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.38.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $128.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. Allstate has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allstate will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allstate by 549.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 231.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

