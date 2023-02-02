Everdome Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $62.44 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Everdome token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $62.44 million and $4.33 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everdome has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars.

