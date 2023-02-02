Everipedia Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $86.37 million and approximately $31.01 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00408893 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,832.60 or 0.28701281 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.32 or 0.00555829 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the future of knowledge. The IQ token powers IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. The IQ token is both a governance and DeFi token with IQ stakers governing the platform and earning rewards. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by BrainDAO's treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, blue chip NFTs, and other digital assets.The IQ token is integral to IQ.wiki. IQ token holders who stake their tokens with the HiIQ staking system, vote on governance decisions involving both the platform and the IQ token itself. IQ token stakers also earn IQ token rewards from staking their tokens with HiIQ and for contributing to the IQ.wiki platform.”

