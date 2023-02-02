EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in EVgo were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in EVgo by 13.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 328,161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 30.0% during the second quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 42.5% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Price Performance

EVGO stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.21. 3,167,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628,400. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.89. EVgo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.