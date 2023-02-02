Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Exco Technologies stock remained flat at $5.80 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680. Exco Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

About Exco Technologies

(Get Rating)

See Also

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.