Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,699 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,054 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($84.78) to €74.00 ($80.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($58.70) to €52.00 ($56.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

NYSE BUD opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $66.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

