Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $548,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $365.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

