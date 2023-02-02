Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $725,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 40,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PM opened at $105.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $163.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.12.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Articles

