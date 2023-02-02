Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 19,461 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 37.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $302,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 2.3 %

NFLX stock opened at $361.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $451.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $405.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

