Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 14,620 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,849,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,450,000 after acquiring an additional 99,905 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 771,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 244,062 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,016,000. BetterWealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 543,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 25,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $10,505,000.

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $28.01.

