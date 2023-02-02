Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,677,000 after buying an additional 786,647 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,185,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after purchasing an additional 397,986 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,461,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,077.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,142,000 after buying an additional 316,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $129.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.66.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

