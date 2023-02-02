Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,049 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $41.87 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

