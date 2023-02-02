Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth $232,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 80.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,540,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Progressive by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,489 shares of company stock worth $5,769,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

Progressive stock opened at $137.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $139.18.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Stories

