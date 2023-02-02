Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by PARK CIRCLE Co

PARK CIRCLE Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.8% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 200,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,635,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,997,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $462.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

