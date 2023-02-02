Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $472.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $117.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.28.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,444,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,273,000 after purchasing an additional 131,410 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,599,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,560,000 after purchasing an additional 119,568 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,589,000 after buying an additional 1,002,852 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $127,514,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
