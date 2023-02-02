Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.00

Shares of Fantex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EJMLL – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Fantex shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Fantex Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.
Fantex Company Profile
Fantex, Inc (Fantex) is an early-stage start-up company. Fantex is a brand acquisition, marketing and brand development company. The Company is focused on acquiring minority interests in the income associated with the brands of professional athletes. Its operations consist of evaluating, targeting and accessing brands, and negotiating the acquisition of minority interests in those brands that meet its criteria.
