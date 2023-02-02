Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,840,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the previous session’s volume of 544,314 shares.The stock last traded at $10.15 and had previously closed at $10.15.

Far Peak Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Institutional Trading of Far Peak Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Far Peak Acquisition Company Profile

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

