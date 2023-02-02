Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,697 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Fastenal worth $47,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 66.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastenal Price Performance

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

