Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Up 10.7%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 2,327,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,824,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Fastly Trading Up 12.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.26 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. Equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Hornik sold 396,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $3,933,696.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Hornik sold 396,542 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $3,933,696.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 6,501 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $67,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,437 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fastly by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Fastly by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

