Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Lifted to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $112.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $128.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,150,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

