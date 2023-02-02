Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96. The company issued revenue guidance of ~5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.57 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.12-$6.33 EPS.

Ferrari Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $266.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $266.00.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

RACE has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 169.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth $226,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth $255,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 16.7% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.