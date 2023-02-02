Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96. The company issued revenue guidance of ~5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.57 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.12-$6.33 EPS.
Ferrari Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $266.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $266.00.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 169.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth $226,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth $255,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 16.7% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.
