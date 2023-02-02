Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.12-$6.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.82 billion-$5.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY23 guidance to 6.00-6.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.06.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari stock traded up $12.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $265.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.01 and its 200 day moving average is $208.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $267.48.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ferrari by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 16.7% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 169.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Articles

