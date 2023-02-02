FidoMeta Price Hits $0.0127 on Major Exchanges (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. FidoMeta has a market cap of $191.13 million and approximately $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FidoMeta has traded up 0% against the dollar. One FidoMeta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FidoMeta Profile

FidoMeta’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

