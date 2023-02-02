Financial Comparison: Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) vs. Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 87.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 154.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Omega Healthcare Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $939.37 million 5.43 -$176.97 million $1.14 81.15 Omega Healthcare Investors $1.06 billion 6.47 $416.74 million $1.74 16.89

Volatility & Risk

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Hospitality Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties 4.02% -17,848.52% 1.74% Omega Healthcare Investors 42.17% 10.32% 4.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Omega Healthcare Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80 Omega Healthcare Investors 1 6 1 0 2.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus target price of $107.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.66%. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus target price of $30.89, suggesting a potential upside of 5.14%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture. The Entertainment segment refers to the Grand Ole Opry assets, the Ryman Auditorium, WSM-AM, Ole Red, other Nashville-based attractions, and the Circle joint venture. The Corporate and Other segment represents the corporate expenses. The company was founded by Edward Lewis Gaylord in 1956 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992, and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

