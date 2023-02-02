Finning International (FTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.79 per share for the quarter.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion.

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$39.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of C$5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.15. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$23.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.20.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Finning International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.00.

Insider Activity at Finning International

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total transaction of C$25,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197 shares in the company, valued at C$6,184.82. In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total value of C$25,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,184.82. Also, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.02, for a total value of C$165,402.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at C$972,996.79. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,163 shares of company stock worth $270,764.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

See Also

