First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

First Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $41.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in First Bancorp by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

