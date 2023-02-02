First Bank to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for First Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Bank’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Bank to $15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.76. First Bank has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Bank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in First Bank by 21.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 329,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in First Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Bank by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

