First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 167,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 137,911 shares.The stock last traded at $23.60 and had previously closed at $23.00.

Specifically, CEO Van A. Dukeman acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,409 shares in the company, valued at $603,709.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,409 shares in the company, valued at $603,709.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $56,902.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,086.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock worth $217,380 and have sold 6,900 shares worth $175,444. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BUSE shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

First Busey Stock Up 1.2 %

First Busey Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in First Busey by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Busey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Busey by 12.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Articles

