First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.60

Shares of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.60 and traded as low as $15.63. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, develops, constructs and holds real estate properties for long-term investment and not for resale. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Properties and Residential Properties segments.

