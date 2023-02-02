First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $165.11 and last traded at $164.12. Approximately 82,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 48,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

