First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 91,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 45,597 shares.The stock last traded at $86.69 and had previously closed at $86.03.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.57.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Water ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,658,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,827,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 72,858 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,435,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.