Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 43.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,743,044 shares of company stock worth $177,712,898. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $108.16 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.94. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.70.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

