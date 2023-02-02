Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 946.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650,159 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Walt Disney worth $484,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $110.60. 2,298,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,962,936. The company has a market cap of $202.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

