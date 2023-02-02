Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 157,701 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,967,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,701 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Schlumberger worth $680,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,195,000 after purchasing an additional 439,979 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,314,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,404,000 after purchasing an additional 141,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,150,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,777,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Trading Down 4.4 %

SLB stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,992,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,619,950. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,679 shares of company stock worth $19,717,399 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Articles

