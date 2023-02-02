Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 21,818,150 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,265,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,818,150 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $546,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,098,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,384 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,367,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 131,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 511.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EUFN traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,853. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

