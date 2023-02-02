Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 17,469.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,901,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,874,041 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF comprises about 0.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,226,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,719,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 380.9% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,380,000 after purchasing an additional 78,947 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 327.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 55,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 173.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after buying an additional 33,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BATS:IGV traded up $8.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $290.01. 2,677,011 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.57. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.