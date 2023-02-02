Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,167,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099,150 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 3.72% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $1,453,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,926,686. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

