Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,453,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,587 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $710,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 594.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 67,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 57,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 814.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 43,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,052,000.

Shares of TM stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.40. 75,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.34. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $203.95.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TM. TheStreet cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

