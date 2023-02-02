Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 352,859 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,247,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 352,859 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $796,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.53.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.64. The company had a trading volume of 326,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,439. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.62. The company has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

