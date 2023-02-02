Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,770,842 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,092,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770,842 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,074,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTE. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 140.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.10. 262,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,755. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $156.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.529 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

