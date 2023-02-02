Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 4,986,670 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,332,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,986,670 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $929,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,126. The company has a market capitalization of $301.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.34. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $144.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

