Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $712.31 Million Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,187,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USHY. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 402.7% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:USHY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.94. 8,545,891 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15.

